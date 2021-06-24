Jadeja Given Out Despite Wagner’s Foot Crossing The Return Crease?

According to the MCC no-ball law, the landing position of the foot is the decider in arriving at the no-ball call.



For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride:



21.5.1 the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. [empahsis added]

The indefatigable Wagner often flirts with the return crease in his bowling stride. Notably, India were at the receiving end of a dubious decision in 2014 in New Zealand during a hard-fought Test match when MS Dhoni was castled by Wagner, but replays showed Wagner’s foot had possibly landed on the return crease.