Ronaldo, Man United Dominate Sports Twitter Timelines in India

India is a cricketing nation, and Twitter is where plenty of discussions around the sport unfolds -- but there are many other sports that fill Indian timelines as well.
One of the most followed sports after cricket in India is football, and it was the most Tweeted about sport (other than cricket) on Twitter this year.
Basketball (NBA) and F1 Racing were the other two sports which were discussed the most by Indian fans in 2020.
Manchester United might not be topping the charts in the Premier League currently but they were among the most popular on social media. In India, Manchester United from England, FC Barcelona from Spain and Arsenal, also from England were the most talked about teams on Twitter.
While Ronaldo is breaking records almost every other week in Italy with Juventus, Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal are not in the best of form and would hope for some luck sooner rather than later.
Manchester United and Manchester City played out a goalless draw on Saturday while Arsenal lost against Burnley on Sunday by 0-1. Lionel Messi was the difference yet again in Spain as Barcelona beat Levante on Sunday.
The most Tweeted about sports personality among Indian users was Juventus and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Australian cricketer David Warner and former South African skipper AB de Villiers were second and third respectively.
