In Stats: With Warner & Rohit Injured, What Teams Will Be Missing

With India and Australia winning each of the ODI and T20I series, the focus now shifts to the biggest prize of the tour – the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In the days leading up to the four-Test series, the Australian camp would have been pretty upbeat about clinching back the trophy after losing it the last time these two teams met in 2018-19; on that occasion though, the Aussies were without two of their first-choice players in Steve Smith and David Warner.

Until about a fortnight before the upcoming series, Australia had all their first-choice players available, and were even tipped favourites.