Brothers United! Pandyas Face Currans in Pune ODI

Krunal and Hardik are the third pair of brothers to play ODIs for India after Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath and Irfan and Yusuf Pathan. The Amarnaths had played three ODIs together while Irfan and Yusuf played eight ODIs and as many T20Is.

Meanwhile, Tom and Sam Curran were the first pair of brothers to play an ODI for England when they were included in the squad for a match against Sri Lanka in October 2018.