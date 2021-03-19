Absolutely Magical, Thank You for the Wishes: Jasprit Bumrah 

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan earlier this week in a private ceremony, reportedly in Goa.
On Friday he took to social media to share a message after the wedding saying, “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you.”
Burmrah and Sanjana Ganesan announced the news of their marriage on social media by sharing photos from their wedding on March 15. The wedding was not attended by India cricketers due to Covid-19, and and the attendance was limited.
The wedding was not attended by India cricketers due to Covid-19, and and the attendance was limited.
Bumrah was granted leave ahead of the fourth Test against England by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The pacer was then not included in the 19-member squad for the ongoing T20I series.
Bumrah, 27, has represented India in 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is since making his international debut back in 2016.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined