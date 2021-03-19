Maiden ODI Call-Ups for Prasidh, Suryakumar for England Series

After a 14-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka, fast bowler Prasidh Krishnah has received his maiden call-up for the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav, who received his first call-up for the T20I series is also part of the ODI squad, however Ishan Kishan has not been included.
Krishna was named in India squad for the three-match ODI series against England beginning 23 March in Pune. Both India and England are currently in the middle of a T20I series in Ahmedabad which is locked at 2-2 with the final game scheduled for Saturday.
The BCCI on Friday announced the ODI squad.
Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom had fantastic Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns and scored bagfuls of runs were not picked for the series, whereas Shubman Gill, who was part of the Test series against England has been brought in.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the two designated wicket-keepers with left arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya also joining the mix.
India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
Published: 19 Mar 2021,10:41 AM IST