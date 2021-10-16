Watch: Ahead of India-Pakistan Contest, Mauka Mauka Advert Resurfaces

Initially planned as a standalone commercial for India and Pakistan, the popularity after the release of the first ad prompted the channel to come up with more similar advertisements.

Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the broadcasters have brought the advert back with a twist.

The earlier advert featured a Pakistani cricket fan, who bought a box of firecrackers back in 1992 to celebrate the country’s win against India but was unable to use them as India never lost to Pakistan in T20 World Cup games or the 50-over World Cup matches.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be Virat Kohli's last stint as captain of the Indian T20 team and it will also be the last assignment for head coach Ravi Shastri and his coaching team comprising Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathore.