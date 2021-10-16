Watch: Ahead of India-Pakistan Contest, Mauka Mauka Advert Resurfaces

Star Sports has resurfaced the Mauka Mauka ads for the India vs Pakistan game ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup
Image: Star Sports Screengrab
One of the most awaited matches at the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup is the 24 October game between India and Pakistan. And ahead of that, Star sports, the official broadcasters have resurfaced the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisements.
Having started off ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the iconic campaign was introduced to promote the Cricket World Cup.
Initially planned as a standalone commercial for India and Pakistan, the popularity after the release of the first ad prompted the channel to come up with more similar advertisements.
Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the broadcasters have brought the advert back with a twist.
The earlier advert featured a Pakistani cricket fan, who bought a box of firecrackers back in 1992 to celebrate the country’s win against India but was unable to use them as India never lost to Pakistan in T20 World Cup games or the 50-over World Cup matches.
The 2021 T20 World Cup will be Virat Kohli's last stint as captain of the Indian T20 team and it will also be the last assignment for head coach Ravi Shastri and his coaching team comprising Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathore.
While the Indian players are coming off the IPL season’s second half in UAE, the Pakistan cricketers have been unbeaten in Dubai in T20Is in the last six games.
“We’ve been playing cricket in UAE for the past three-four years and we know the conditions really well,” Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC.
“We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win,” added the star batsman, who is set to play his first T20 World Cup and will make his debut as captain.
Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match in either ODIs or T20Is but captain Azam believes they can change the trend.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)