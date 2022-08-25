Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian Batter Shubman Gill To Play for Glamorgan in English Country Championship

Indian Batter Shubman Gill To Play for Glamorgan in English Country Championship

Shubman Gill will become the third Indian to play for Glamorgan, after Ravi Shastri and Sourav Ganguly.
IANS
Sports
Published:

Shubman Gill will ply his trade for Glamorgan in the English County Championship.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shubman Gill will ply his trade for Glamorgan in the English County Championship.</p></div>

Indian batter Shubman Gill, who has been in fine form in the ODI format, is set for his maiden stint in the County Championship after signing with Glamorgan for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to visa clearance.

If all goes well, Gill will be the seventh India player to be signed by a county team this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (both Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Navdeep Saini (Kent).

Also ReadShubman Gill Recalls Yuvraj Singh’s Advice That Helped Him Hit Maiden ODI Ton
The 22-year-old will be the third Indian to play for Glamorgan in the County Championship after Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and Sourav Ganguly (2005).
Also ReadLegends League Cricket 2022 Schedule Announced, Pakistani Cricketers Won’t Play

The top-order batter is coming off superb batting form in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, where he scored 205 runs at 102.50 average and 245 runs at 122.50 average respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadVVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

Gill has played 11 Test matches so far in which he has scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47. His last red-ball game was the fifth Test against England in Birmingham in July this year where he made scores of 17 and 4 in India's defeat.

He has also featured in 12 first-class matches for his home team Punjab in the Ranji Trophy where he has scored 1176 runs at an average of 65.33.

Notably, Glamorgan are currently at the third position in the Division Two table with five wins in 10 matches. They still have four more matches left and will resume the season against Worcestershire on September 5 in Cardiff.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT