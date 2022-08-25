Indian Batter Shubman Gill To Play for Glamorgan in English Country Championship

Gill has played 11 Test matches so far in which he has scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47. His last red-ball game was the fifth Test against England in Birmingham in July this year where he made scores of 17 and 4 in India's defeat.



He has also featured in 12 first-class matches for his home team Punjab in the Ranji Trophy where he has scored 1176 runs at an average of 65.33.



Notably, Glamorgan are currently at the third position in the Division Two table with five wins in 10 matches. They still have four more matches left and will resume the season against Worcestershire on September 5 in Cardiff.