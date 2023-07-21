On the Verge of Letting Go, Incessant Sharath Kamal Prepares for One Last Show

Sharath Kamal is aiming for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
(Photo: Ultimate Table Tennis/Altered by The Quint)
5, 5, 12 and 13 – these were the ages of Manav Thakkar, Manush Jain, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran respectively, during the 2006 Commonwealth Games. In a couple of months, the quartet will form four of the five-member Indian men’s table tennis contingent at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The fifth member happens to be a gold medallist at the 2006 CWG, where, then only 23 years of age, he defeated Australia’s William Henzell, battling both nerves and the Melbourne crowd.
‘But you have been there, done it, and experienced it all, haven’t you?’ The Quint asked Sharath following his training session in Pune's Balewadi Stadium, where UTT is being played.
Relentless, as he always was, Sharath Kamal is preparing for his biggest challenge – to win an Olympics medal, despite that he will be 42 when the event commences in Paris next year.
But, as he explains, the journey was supposed to conclude way back in 2016.
“Initially, I thought the Rio Olympics will be my last competition, and then I’ll move back to India with my family. But then I thought, with a CWG coming up in 2018, why not have a two-year plan?” says Sharath.
Having initially thought about retiring after the 2016 Olympics, Sharath Kamal won three medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Given that he still is ranked second highest among Indian male TT players, despite being 41, Sharath could come up with another such plan post the Paris Olympics.
But when the idea was brought forward during the conversation, he explained why the probability is negligible. “I am 41 now. I have a family to take care of, I need to give them time. It is very likely that I will retire after the Paris Olympics,” he said, with a customary smile.
Yet, in the very next moment, he corroborates that Paris might be his last Olympics campaign as a player, but he will still be associated with the sport during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well.
From what has been portrayed so far, it seems that ‘conquer’ is the most commonly used word in Sharath Kamal’s vocabulary. Yet, he is also mastering the nascent art of letting go – perhaps, a year before he lets go of it all.
It has not been a year since the pair of Sharath and Sreeja Akula won India a gold medal at the mixed doubles in 2022 CWG, beating the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne, but the veteran has decided that walk away from that particular category.
Once again, he is happy to furnish an explanation, and give us an insight into his rationale.
“I took this decision to give more opportunities to youngsters. I played mixed doubles at the Birmingham CWG only because there was a vacant slot, and Sreeja’s coach Somnath Ghosh, who is also a dear friend of mine, requested me to,” says Sharath.
Then, he adds why he decided to pull the plug.
Whilst ensuring a smooth transition to the next crop of TT stars, Sharath is also continuously offering his support to the younger players.
However, on being asked about whether he is providing them with motivational lessons as well, he says “It is the actually other way round – they are motivating me. Even now, Sathiyan regularly tells me ‘Bhaiya, our rankings are going down. Please go to more tours, we need to play more tournaments.’”
But whilst motivation is not particularly a trait he is actively trying to inculcate in the current batch, Sharath admits he is helping the younger players in something more important – decision-making.
Sharath Kamal is helping the younger players in decision making.
A look at the watch reminded that the conversation spanned nearly half an hour. Other reporters and fans were already waiting for their turn to speak to the Padma Shri awardee, and despite having an incredibly busy schedule, Sharath was not looking to turn anyone down.
Then comes the final explanation.
“I think of it as a responsibility. Maybe, I am a bit too approachable. Maybe, the media in fact is exploiting me. But for the sport to be popular, we need to keep talking about it. You will not have anything to write on TT if we don’t speak, and then ultimately, it will take the sport backwards. So, this is also a way of serving table tennis.”
