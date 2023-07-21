On the Verge of Letting Go, Incessant Sharath Kamal Prepares for One Last Show

Why Sharath Is Still Sharath-ing

Relentless, as he always was, Sharath Kamal is preparing for his biggest challenge – to win an Olympics medal, despite that he will be 42 when the event commences in Paris next year.

But, as he explains, the journey was supposed to conclude way back in 2016.

“Initially, I thought the Rio Olympics will be my last competition, and then I’ll move back to India with my family. But then I thought, with a CWG coming up in 2018, why not have a two-year plan?” says Sharath.