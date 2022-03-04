Shane Warne No More: Tributes Pour In for the 'Wizard of Oz'

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, 4 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Shahid Afridi/Twitter)
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, 4 March. He was 52.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement released by Warne's management said. According to Fox Cricket, Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Considered by many as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Warne's exceptional career spanned 16 years (1992-2007), during which he played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs and managed to take 1,001 international wickets (708 in Tests and 293 in ODIs).
As the news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from current and former cricketers from all over the world, who expressed shock at his sudden passing.
Team India player and former skipper Virat Kohli called Warne the "greatest to turn the cricket ball."
"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #GOAT. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," he tweeted.
The legendary West Indian batter Vivian Richards also took to social media and said:
"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... Rest In Peace, Shane Warne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."
Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma also paid tribute to the legendary spinner.
Meanwhile, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh called it a sad day for world cricket.
"It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne. Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed. My condolences to his family," he tweeted.
South African legend Jonty Rhodes, too, was at a loss of words.
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the game of cricket had lost "a university of leg-spin bowling today."
Another Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar echoed the sentiments of the cricket fraternity and posted a video to pay tribute to the spin wizard.
"It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary Shane Warne is not with us anymore," he tweeted.
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and bowler Jasprit Bumrah also paid tribute to Warne on Twitter.
"Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP," tweeted Rishabh Pant.
"Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne," said Jasprit Bumrah.
Meanwhile, two-time World Cup-winning batter Gautam Gambhir said:
"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. Shane Warne made bowling look like magic! RIP."
Indian ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan said he was speechless and shocked by the shocking news.
"Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)