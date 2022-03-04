Shane Warne No More: Tributes Pour In for the 'Wizard of Oz'

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, 4 March. He was 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement released by Warne's management said. According to Fox Cricket, Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Considered by many as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Warne's exceptional career spanned 16 years (1992-2007), during which he played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs and managed to take 1,001 international wickets (708 in Tests and 293 in ODIs).

As the news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from current and former cricketers from all over the world, who expressed shock at his sudden passing.