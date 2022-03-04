Australian Cricket Great Shane Warne Passes Away at 52

Former Australian cricketer, and possibly the greatest leg-spinner in the history of the game, Shane Warne passed away on Friday, 4 March.

He was 52 and is survived by his three children with former wife Simone Callahan.

According to a report in Fox Sports, he passed away in Koh Samui in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack. The report added that his management released a statement and his family has asked for privacy.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”