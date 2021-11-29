Saurav Ghosal Clinches Malaysian Open Squash Championship Title

Ghosal was in complete control of the final right from the beginning. He won the first game 11-7 before clinching the second game 11-8. The Colombian did give the Indian a tough fight in the third game, but the Ghosal maintained his composure to clinch it 13-11 and bag the title.



"Obviously it feels great. I beat some good players along the way. The final was a high-quality match. As much as the third game, the second was tough too as I was trailing 0-7. The victory is a reward for all the hard work I've put in," said an elated Ghosal after the win.