PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth Enter Semi-Finals of Indonesia Masters

PV Sindhu next plays Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final on Saturday.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-final of the 2021 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after winning their respective singles matches on Friday.
Reigning world champion Sindhu outclassed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter in the last eight.
The 26-year-old will now take on top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final on Saturday.
This is Sindhu's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month. She had lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan on that occasion.
Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth emerged on top in an all-Indian clash as he beat 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy 21-7, 21-18 in 38 minutes. Prannoy had caused a major upset in the previous round, beating Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Viktor Axelsen after coming back from a game down.
Srikanth will now face reigning World Tour Finals champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-finals after the third seed beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games on Friday.
Saturday's match will also be Srikanth's second semi-final appearance in a row on the BWF World Tour after the Hylo Open in Germany, where he fell to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.
(With inputs from IANS)
