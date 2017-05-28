Sachin’s Father Was Right: To His Fans, He Is as Good as Family

(This article was first published on 24 April 2019. It is being re-posted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday.)

Towards the end of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, an old clipping of Sachin’s father Ramesh Tendulkar is played. “Many people across India consider Sachin to be part of their own families,” he says, beaming with pride. Sitting in the theatre, I am crying as I think about how as a child, I used to refer to Sachin as my elder brother.

For 140 minutes of the Sachin film, a parallel track ran in my mind – of the memories I associated with the events unfolding on the screen. As the scenes flashed before my eyes, I was delving into a Pensieve of my own.