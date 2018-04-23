Sandeep Patil: I Knew Sachin Tendulkar Was Special When He Was 10

The idea was to give them encouragement as cricket was an expensive game even then. According to me, that was the beginning of the journey of their great career. Sachin being Sachin grabbed his opportunities and started climbing the ladder of success, and started scoring heavily in school tournaments.

Milind Rege, who was the then secretary of Cricket Club of India, advised the club’s president Late Shri Raj Singh Dungarpur to make Sachin a member of CCI. Dungarpur also saw the spark in Sachin’s eye, but being under-aged, a special provision was passed to induct him as a cricket playing member of CCI.