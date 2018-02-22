Here’s What Sachin Did for an Elderly Fan Waiting for an Autograph

During the 2003 World Cup, the high point of Holland’s cricket team (and their wives!) was that they got a picture with Sachin. There are many instances of Test players from other countries (including Pakistan) asking him for signed mementos.

Sachin must have signed millions of autographs but there won't be one occasion when he was rude, abrupt or brusque about the request. This attitude is illustrated by an incident on a tour to England when the Indian team was playing a practise game at Hampshire's newly constructed Rose Bowl stadium. There was an elderly person who would come to the ground and stand patiently outside the dressing room, hoping Sachin would sign a coffee table book on the cricketer that had just been released.