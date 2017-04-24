Dear Sachin, Here’s a Birthday Gift From Your Diehard Fans!

It was 2003. I was eleven. And the World Cup had brought upon us the first match between India and Pakistan since the Kargil war.

The tension and excitement in the air was as palpable in my cricket-crazy town of Bhagalpur in Bihar as in the dressing rooms of that dreamy, picturesque Centurion stadium.

I used to live in the Professors’ Colony, and we had been facing a power crisis for the past twenty days. All through the previous league matches of the World Cup, we had to fall back on radio commentary and the next day’s newspapers. But the tie against Pakistan was special and there was no way we could afford to miss it.

Before we knew it, a number of families had pooled in money to buy an inverter. The power went off as usual, but the inverter ensured that the one ‘public’ black-and-white telly placed in the colony ground did not disappoint.