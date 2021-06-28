Row ensues after Pawar, MVA leaders park vehicles on stadium track

Reacting to senior Maharashtra ministers and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar using the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune to park their vehicles for a meeting on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he was "very sad" to see "such disrespect for sports".

The former chief of the Indian Olympics Association, Pawar, on Saturday visited the stadium along with state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and Minister of State Aditi Tatkare to review a project.

Images of their vehicles parked on the racetrack were posted on Twitter by BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole.