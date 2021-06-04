Indian Contingent’s Tokyo Olympics Kit Unveiled by Sports Minister

A brand new playing and ceremonial kit for the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent was unveiled in the presence of six prominent athletes in Delhi on Thursday, marking 50 days for the world's biggest sports extravaganza to begin in Tokyo.
Blue, white, orange, and green are the dominant colours on the T-shirts, shorts, and tracksuits. The tracksuit is royal blue, with the right sleeve of its jacket sporting the Indian tricolour – saffron, white, and green – shoulder downwards. Each athlete would receive four sets of the playing kit.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) invited only a few Olympics bound athletes -- Ravi Dahiya, Deepa Punia, Sumit Malik, Seema Bisla, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia. IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta justified the limited invitation to athletes, saying that it wasn't prudent to have a bigger gathering due to a lockdown in Delhi.
Indian athletes have qualified in more than 10 disciplines, including archery, athletics, boxing, shooting, and wrestling, for the Olympics scheduled to start on 23 July.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Thursday regarding the preparation of the Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympic Games, and said the nation should cheer up the athletes," sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who was present at the function, told the officials.
