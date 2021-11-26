Ricky Ponting Praises Pat Cummins and Steve Smith Appointments for Test Team

Now with Tim Paine stepping down as Australia's Test captain in the wake of the sexting scandal, the onus of guiding the side in the Ashes at home has fallen on Cummins, Smith and chief coach Justin Langer.

On Friday, Ponting, who is also the chief coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals, welcomed the appointment of Pat Cummins as Test captain, and said Smith role is 'really important'.



"The only concern I have is… where Pat's the standout fast bowler, is he going to keep bowling himself? Because the team is going to need it. Or will he be worried about what people are going to think if he just keeps himself on the whole time? That's where vice-captain's role is really important in this whole thing," said former Australian skipper Ponting to cricket.com.au on Friday.