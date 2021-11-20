Chappell Expects Pat Cummins To Be Announced As Australia's Next Test Captain

Former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell is expecting pacer Pat Cummins to be announced as the next Test captain of Australia.

He added that apart from being the captain, Cummins will also have to take up responsibility of rebuilding faith in the job as well as in Australian cricket.

Chappell's comments come after Australia started their hunt for a new Test skipper after Tim Paine's unceremonious exit due to an off-field scandal, especially with just 18 days left for the first Test at Brisbane to begin.

"The fortunate thing is that in Pat Cummins, they have an excellent candidate, ready to go. I expect Cummins to be announced as the 47th Australian men's Test captain. Like Paine before him, Cummins will be required to not merely lead the team but again rebuild faith in the role and Australian cricket," wrote Chappell in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday.