Pat Cummins Named Australia Test Captain; Steve Smith His Deputy

“I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

“With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to," he added.

While, Smith said he is looking forward to assisting Cummins in his new role.

“I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can," Smith said in a statement.

“Pat and I have played together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well."

Smith further said that the Australian team has unity and the players want to play collective and positive cricket.

“We are also great friends, as is the whole group. As a team, we want to play good, positive cricket and also really enjoy each other’s company.

“There are exciting times ahead as we focus on the Ashes and beyond," he added.