Indian Men’s Hockey Team To Play Five-Match ‘Test’ Series Against Australia

The five-match 'Test series' will be invaluable outings for both the side in preparation for the 2023 Men's World Cup to be held in Odisha in January next year.

The Indian women's team will also be playing against the Australian women in a series of matches in May next year, for which the dates are yet to be confirmed.

A senior national Indian hockey team has not played in Australia since the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.