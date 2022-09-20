UP: Video Shows Kabaddi Players Being Served Food on Toilet Floor; Probe Ordered

A purported video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, which shows players attending the state-level girl's 'Under-17' kabaddi tournament being served food kept on the floor of a toilet at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium.

The video, which was reportedly shot on 16 September, shows plates of rice, vegetables, and dal kept on the toilet floor while luchis are seen kept on scraps of paper.

It was also alleged that raw rice was served to the players, which many of them refused to eat, NDTV reported.