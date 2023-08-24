In Photos: Proud Mom Nagalakshmi – Praggnanandhaa’s Support System at World Cup

Praggnanandhaa's mother Nagalakshmi has travelled with him to the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup.
Photo: FIDE/Anna Shtourman
Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa's proud mother, Nagalakshmi was pictured being the support system of her son throughout the2023 FIDE World Cup.
Nagalakshmi accompanies her son to every competition.
The 18-year-old prodigy's father, Rameshbabu recently credited his wife for Pragnanandhaa's success.
Praggnanandhaa became the youngest finalist of the FIDE World Cup.
A curious and tensed Nagalakshmi watches her son at the competition, praying for his success.
Praggnanandhaa defeated both the world number 2 and 3 in the tournament, before losing the final against world number 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the final.
