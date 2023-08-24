Netizens Applaud Praggnanandhaa for a Commendable World Cup Campaign

R. Praggnanandhaa made the entire country proud even as he finished runner-up at the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup, losing the final to world number one and former world champion Magnus Carlsen on Thursday. The 18-year-old is also the youngest player ever to have reached the final of the tournament.

On his way to the title match, Pragg beat world number 2 and 3 but the top seeded Magnus Carlsen got the better of him on Thursday, following two rounds of rapid chess.

Pragg put in a great fight against the Norwegian star as the first two classical games resulted in a draw, causing them to move to the 25+10 rapid round to break the tie. The first game of the tiebreaker was won by Magnus, using black pieces and the Indian prodigy couldn't manage to pull off a comeback as the second game too resulted in a draw, causing him to loose the final.