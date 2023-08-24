Netizens Applaud Praggnanandhaa for a Commendable World Cup Campaign

R. Praggnanandhaa made the entire country proud even as he finished runner-up at the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup, losing the final to world number one and former world champion Magnus Carlsen on Thursday. The 18-year-old is also the youngest player ever to have reached the final of the tournament.
On his way to the title match, Pragg beat world number 2 and 3 but the top seeded Magnus Carlsen got the better of him on Thursday, following two rounds of rapid chess.
Pragg put in a great fight against the Norwegian star as the first two classical games resulted in a draw, causing them to move to the 25+10 rapid round to break the tie. The first game of the tiebreaker was won by Magnus, using black pieces and the Indian prodigy couldn't manage to pull off a comeback as the second game too resulted in a draw, causing him to loose the final.
Despite the defeat in the final, Praggnanandhaa has been receiving appreciation from across the country for his portrayal of brilliance and determination throughout the tournament.
