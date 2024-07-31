Olympics: In the Hunt for Victories, Some Indian Athletes Might Embrace Glory

It’s said in gymnasium back rooms, in the dugouts, in the bellies of stadiums, even among the frustrated elite athletes who believed they would never lose – the difference between a podium finish and the also-rans is the contrast between victory and glory. Reach for glory and you grab the stars, pluck the medals. Everyone in the Olympic programme aims for victory; but exactly three get on the podium of those who ran, jumped, fenced, shot, cycled or whatever, into Olympic glory.

When India’s track and field athletes line up, they do understand the difference. But it’s also unfair to thrust so much pressure on a bunch of whom realistically only one has the capability to understand the difference between victory and glory. It’s unrealistic to line them up in a hierarchy of sorts.