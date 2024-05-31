Shooter Sandeep Singh – Once With Army in Siachen Glacier, Now at Olympics Pier

Reflecting on the chapter he would much rather forget, Sandeep tells The Quint:

After I was banned in 2020, I had to leave the AMU and go to Siachen. But I still wanted to pursue shooting. I knew very well that I had not done anything wrong, so why would I quit the sport? I decided to continue shooting regardless.

Whilst still in the glacier, he lodged a request that did not fall on deaf ears.