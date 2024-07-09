Paris Olympics: IOA Elevates Gagan Narang as Chef-de-Mission to Replace Mary Kom

London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang has been elevated as the Chef-de-Mission (CDM) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, starting on 26 July.

Initially tasked with overseeing India's operations at the shooting range - which will be far from the main venues, Narang has been named as a replacement for boxing legend MC Mary Kom, who had relinquished the opportunity due to some personal reasons.