Olympics: Table Tennis Trailblazer Sreeja Akula is Ready to Cause Big Upsets

The improvement was not because of any one particular factor, there are various factors. I have worked on my mental, physical and technical strength. For the last three years, I have been working with a mental conditioner – Mrs Gayathri. She has been teaching me a lot of breathing techniques, meditation practices and other things to increase my mental strength. Technically, I have been working very hard with my coach Somnath Ghosh, who has been my mentor for 15 years. I can’t even think of playing under any other coach. He will be my coach for as long as I play. I have a great understanding with Ghosh sir, and just his presence by my side gives me great confidence. We worked a lot on my forehand attack, which is why my spin and variation have improved. Physically, I am doing a lot of strength and conditioning training. The overall development was down to these three reasons.

Sreeja Akula