Paris Olympics 2024, Day 4 Wrap: Manu- Sarabjot Win Bronze, Victory in Hockey

Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024 brought more glory to India, with the shooting events continuing to shine. The duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, adding to India's medal tally. With this achievement, Manu Bhaker became the second Indian athlete to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, following Norman Pritchard.
While some Indian athletes excelled in their disciplines, others faced early exits from the summer games.
Let’s dive into a comprehensive wrap-up of all the action and highlights involving Indian athletes on the fourth day of the quadrennial event:
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, defeating South Korea 16-10 in a thrilling match.
Archery saw a day of mixed results for India, with Bhajan Kaur advancing to the pre-quarterfinals while Ankita Bhakat faced a tough loss.
Bhajan Kaur dominated Poland’s Wioleta Myszor in the Round of 16, securing a commanding 6-0 victory to move forward.
Dhiraj Bommadevara, who was India's best performer in the ranking round, had an agonising exit in the round of 32. After beating Czechia's Adam Li 7-1, Bommadevara suffered a shootout defeat to Canada's Eric Peters. Both shooters struck 10 in the final hit, but the Canadian's attempt was closer to the circle.
Indians faced a challenging day in the boxing ring as both competitors suffered significant defeats.
In the women's featherweight round of 32, Jaismine Lamboria faced a tough match against Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines, the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist. The bout was one-sided, with Jaismine losing by a unanimous 5-0 decision, concluding her Olympic journey in the preliminary round.
In the last bout of the day, Preeti Pawar suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the round of 16 of women's 54kg. Against Colombia's Yeni Arias, who won a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships, Preeti lost by a 2-3 margin.
The 25-year-old clocked a time of 7:05.10, which was not enough to advance to the medal rounds. He will now compete in the C/D semifinals, where he will vie for a final ranking between 13th and 24th place.
The dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, triumphed in their final group-stage match in men’s doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. They decisively defeated Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian in straight sets on Court 3 at La Chapelle Arena.
Satwik and Chirag completed the match in just 40 minutes, emerging victorious with a score of 21-13, 21-13, and securing their spot in the quarterfinals.
The Indian men's hockey team maintained their unbeaten streak in Pool B with a 2-0 victory over Ireland in their third match of the Olympic Games at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored both goals, netting in the 11th and 19th minutes of the game.
