Explained: Why Nikhat Zareen Wasn’t Seeded at the Paris Olympics 2024

In the seeding process, boxers are divided into three groups, with final positions drawn within each group. This process is done separately for each of the 13 Olympic weight categories.

Seeds 1 to 4 will be given to the champions of the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games, while the remaining position in this group and seed 5 will go to the champions of the African Qualifying Tournament and the Pacific Games.

Seeds 6 to 8 will be assigned to the second-place finishers from the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games.