Explained: Why Nikhat Zareen Wasn’t Seeded at the Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU), responsible for the upcoming Olympic boxing events, has confirmed a seeding system. As a result, Indian boxers have received challenging draws for their matches starting on Saturday at the North Paris Arena.
Let's delve into why Nikhat was left unseeded, the necessity and process of the seeding system, and the draws for the Indian boxers at the quadrennial event:
This system aims to separate the top-ranked boxers in each weight category for a balanced competition. After extensive discussions with stakeholders, the PBU finalised a seeding procedure to ensure fair competition among the top boxers.
An ad-hoc working group comprising representatives from all five continents was formed to set up the seeding procedure. One key rule that is followed is that seeding will be based only on continental qualifiers, which were the first chances for National Olympic Committees (NOCs) to qualify their boxers.
Nikhat is unseeded at the Paris Olympics because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not recognize the International Boxing Association (IBA). This means her IBA-organized World Championship titles don't count. As a result, she won't get any byes and will need to fight four bouts to reach the final. Notably, Nikhat was also unseeded at the 2023 World Championships and the 2023 Asian Games.
In the seeding process, boxers are divided into three groups, with final positions drawn within each group. This process is done separately for each of the 13 Olympic weight categories.
Seeds 1 to 4 will be given to the champions of the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games, while the remaining position in this group and seed 5 will go to the champions of the African Qualifying Tournament and the Pacific Games.
Seeds 6 to 8 will be assigned to the second-place finishers from the Asian Games, European Games, and Pan-American Games.
Yes, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is seeded eighth in her weight category (75kg).
Lovlina will start against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad, which should be a manageable match for her. However, Lovlina faces a tough draw. If she wins her first bout, she will likely meet China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals. Qian, a two-time Olympic medalist, had previously defeated Lovlina for the gold at the Asian Games and recently won against her at the Grand Prix in Czechia. Despite this, Lovlina had beaten Qian at the 2023 World Championships.
Nikhat Zareen – Women's 50kg: India's top medal hope, Nikhat Zareen, has been given the most difficult draw. She will start against Germany's Maxi Klotzer, the 2023 World Boxing Cup winner. If she wins, she'll face China's Wu Yu in the round of 16. Yu is the top seed, the World champion in the 52kg division, and the Asian Games gold medalist. Nikhat will have the advantage of already having fought one bout, while Yu will be competing for the first time.
Preeti Pawar – Women's 54kg: Asian Games bronze medalist Preeti Pawar will begin her campaign against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the round of 32. A win would lead her to face Yeni Arias, the World silver medalist and second seed.
Jaismine Lamboria – Women's 57kg: Jaismine will need to win four bouts to reach the final, facing top competitors from the start. She will meet the Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in the round of 32. Petecio is a Tokyo Olympics silver medalist and a former world champion.
Amit Panghal – Men's 51kg: Amit Panghal, returning to the national team after a three-year break, will face the third seed, Patrick Chinyemba, in his first bout. Chinyemba, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics and won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was defeated by Amit at the Commonwealth Games.
Nishant Dev – Men's 71kg: Nishant Dev has a relatively favorable draw. He has a bye in the first round and will face Ecuador’s Tenorio Rodriguez next. If he wins, he’ll advance to the quarter-finals, where he might meet Marco Verde, the Pan American Games champion from Mexico. Nishant will need to win two bouts to secure at least a bronze medal.
