Nishant, Amit Panghal To Lead India's 9-Member Squad for 2nd Olympic Qualifiers

Amit Panghal & Nishant Dev will represent India at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament of the Paris Olympics.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected nine boxers, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg), to represent India at the second World Qualification Tournament of Paris Olympic Games 2024 scheduled to take place from 23 May to 3 June in Bangkok, Thailand.
They will be accompanied by another Strandja gold medallist and national champion Sachin (57kg), 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and national champion Sanjeet Kumar (92kg). Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) are also part of the squad that will compete for Paris 2024 quotas in their respective categories.
There are five new additions in the squad that competed in the first Olympic qualifiers that took place in Italy. Ankushita, who played in 66kg category in the first qualifier, will compete in 60kg this time around.
A total of 51 Olympic quotas will be available in the 2nd World Qualification Tournament 28 for men and 23 for women.
