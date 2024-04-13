Nishant, Amit Panghal To Lead India's 9-Member Squad for 2nd Olympic Qualifiers

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected nine boxers, including the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev (71kg), to represent India at the second World Qualification Tournament of Paris Olympic Games 2024 scheduled to take place from 23 May to 3 June in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panghal, who recently won the gold medal in the Strandja Memorial tournament, is the current national champion and has been looking in great touch. Nishant, on the other hand, reached the final stage of the first Olympic qualifier held in Italy in March and was one win away from securing the Olympic quota.