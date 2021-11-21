Denied Visas in 2016, Granted in 2021: Pak Junior Hockey Team in India for WC

The Pakistan men’s junior hockey team reached Bhubaneswar on Saturday to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup.
(Photo courtesy: Hockey India)
The Pakistan men’s junior hockey team reached Bhubaneswar on Saturday, 20 November, to participate in the Junior Hockey World Cup. The tournament is being held in Bhubaneswar from 24 November to 5 December.
The last time a Pakistan hockey team was in India was for the men's senior World Cup in 2018. Before that, they had travelled for the Champions Trophy in 2014.
Pakistan players were not issued visas for the Junior Hockey World Cup in 2016, the year of the Pathankot and Uri attacks.
For the 2019 Shooting World Cup too, which was held in New Delhi, India had denied visas to two Pakistani pistol shooters who were seeking to compete in the men's 25 m rapid fire event. At the time, Pakistan had complained to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC had then withdrawn qualification status for the 2020 Olympic Games from the Shooting World Cup in that event.
Following a warning by the IOC, the Indian government had provided an assurance that sportspersons from Pakistan would not be stopped from coming to India.
After hosting the men's Hockey World Cup in 2018, Bhubaneswar is all set to host another showpiece hockey event.
This is the third time that India is hosting the men's Junior World Cup, which took place in New Delhi in 2013 and in Lucknow in 2016.
A total of 16 nations will take part in the event. India are the defending champions, having won the trophy in 2016, and are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France, and Poland.
India's first match is against France, at 7:30 pm IST on 24 November.
