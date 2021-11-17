After Reopening of Kartarpur Corridor, First Jatha of Pilgrims Enters Pakistan

The corridor was reopened after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Quint
India
Published:

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 16 November, announced on Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be reopened from Wednesday, 17 November.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 16 November, announced on Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be reopened from Wednesday, 17 November.</p></div>

The first jatha (group) of pilgrims reached the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan after the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was reopened on Wednesday, 17 November, two days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Comprising of 50 members, including the Panj Pyare (five beloved), the jatha crossed over to Pakistan at 11 am, Hindustan Times reported.

The corridor was reopened after 20 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday had announced on Twitter that the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be reopened from Wednesday.

"This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," Shah had added.

Also ReadPunjab CM Channi Meets PM Modi, Discusses Farmers' Protest, Kartarpur Corridor

Meanwhile, members of the jatha were honoured by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF) officials, who presented them with a siropa (robe of honour) and sweets at the Dera Baba Nanak ICP.

Further, a senior Customs official at the integrated checkpost (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak was quoted as saying, “A list of 50 members was approved by the Centre for Wednesday’s visit. The group comprises VIPs and the panj pyaras. Another group that will be led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will visit Kartarpur Sahib via the corridor on Thursday,” Hindustan Times reported.

Also ReadKartarpur Sahib Corridor To Reopen Today After Over 20 Months

(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT