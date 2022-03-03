WTT Contender Muscat: Manika Batra Moves to Singles Round of 16

In the mixed doubles, Manika and her partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran moved into the quarter-finals after receiving a walkover in their round of 16 tie against Kirill Skachkov and Olga Vorobeva. The Indian duo will play Hungary's Nandor Ecseki and Leila Imre next.



On the other hand, the pair of Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar also reached the last eight of mixed doubles with a 3-2 (11-9, 14-12, 11-2) win over Turkey's Ibrahim Gunduz and Sibel Altinkaya.



Meanwhile, both Sathiyan and Batra's men's and women's doubles campaigns ended early.



G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai lost to Chinese Taipei's Peng Wang-Wei and Chuang Chih-Yuan 2-3 (7-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-13, 11-9) in the round of 16 of men's doubles, an olympics.com report said.



Peng-Chuang will face another Indian pair, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Shah-Thakkar edged past Brazilian duo Eric Jouti and Vitor Ishiy 3-2 (11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 7-11, 12-14) to progress.



In the women's doubles, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath also bowed out from the round of 16 after losing to Hungary's Leila Imre and Mercedes Nagyvaradi 0-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-6).