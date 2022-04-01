India Officially Gets Chess Olympiad 2022 Hosting Rights

Indian chess Grandmaster and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who was present on the occasion, said, "I am delighted that the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place in Chennai. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu government and especially Chief Minister MK Stalin and everyone else who has played a part in bringing the competition to India. I would also like to thank FIDE and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich. And also credit must be given to All India Chess Federation (AICF) for moving very fast, and I am confident that the competition will be a great success."



The competition, which has been organised since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.



Dvorkovich said, "It's an honour and privilege to be here and this is a historic moment as India will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time. The place which produces more Grandmasters than any other country truly deserves to host the FIDE Chess Olympiad. I can see a clear interest to host the best-ever FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai."



Tournament director Bharat Singh Chauhan said, "This is a historic moment for the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and all of us. This is going to be the biggest sporting event hosted by India. We are expecting participants from 160-190 countries."