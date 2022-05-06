Six-Year-Old Ashwath Kaushik Clinches Under-8 World Cadets Chess Gold

India's six-year-old chess player Ashwath Kaushik has made history by winning gold in the Open Under-8 category in the World Cadets and Youth Championships 2022 for Rapid and Blitz in Rhodes, Greece from May 1-3.

More than 330 players from 40 countries participated in the tournament, which was the first big event on the FIDE calendar this year.

En route to victory, Kaushik beat top seeds Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati (ELO 1598) from Canada in Round 3 and Raghav Pathak ( ELO 1355) from the Netherlands.