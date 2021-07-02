Maana Patel Becomes 3rd Indian Swimmer to Qualify for Olympics

Maana's first international competition of the season was the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships in April. She had clocked 1:04.47 seconds for gold medal in women's 100m backstroke.



Last month at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Sajan Prakash became the first ever Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic A qualification time in

men's 200m butterfly. The 27-year-old had clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event which was better than the Olympic A qualification time of 1:56.48.



Nataraj was the second Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic A qualification time.



He clocked 53.77 secs during the time trial at Sette Colli Trophy in Rome which was better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 53.85 secs.