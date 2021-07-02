After Sealing Tokyo Olympic Berth, Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's Big Test Commences

Sajan Prakash, the other Indian who has achieved the 'A' qualification mark, will continue to train in Dubai and thus will not have to undergo the three days of quarantine in Tokyo. The local government in Tokyo has imposed these extra measures on sportspersons from 11 countries, including India and the United Kingdom.



The new measures does not make it clear whether Nataraj would get access to the pool during that three-day period, though he will get to do his land training. The rules allow sportspersons under special quarantine to train in isolation but it is not clear how the organisers will manage it.



However for the time being, Nataraj is not thinking that far.



"I am not thinking so far away as of now. I have not been officially informed of these rules yet. I will soon sit down with coach Nihar sir and other members of my team and plan for the Olympics. I have trained like a madman daily, without any break in the last 14-15 months," Nataraj told IANS.