Day 10, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Women's Hockey Team Create History, Enter Semis
Live updates from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics: Women's hockey team win 1-0. Kamalpreet in action at 4.30 pm.
Dutee Chand's women's finishes 7th, out of SF contention
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Sanjeev Rajput in action in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round
Indian women's hockey team beat Australia 1-0, enter Olympic semi-finals for the very first time, to face Argentina on 4 August
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza's eventing individual jumping - qualifier round at 1.30 pm
Kamalpreet Kaur's discus throw final at 4.30 pm
Hockey: India will now face Argentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, 4 August. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. What an achievement!
Hockey: Just 25 seconds left. India on the attack. INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA 1-0. THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME. The Indian women have made history. The Indian women can be seen jumping, dancing and screaming with delight. WHAT A PERFORMANCE! WHAT AN UPSET FOR AUSTRALIA! They were the pre-tournament favourites.
Hockey: Australia putting pressure on the Indian defence now. Less than 5 minutes to go. Edwina Bone's advance is stopped by Grace Ekka. Foul from Australia. They refer it. Seeking a PC. It has been upheld. A PC for Australia. Nervous moments. Just 3 minutes left. SAVED BY SAVITA WITH HER LEFT FOOT. Another PC for Australia. They try a variation. Savita SAVES IT AGAIN! Cleared by the defenders.
Hockey: India is pressing high here. Moving forward now. Still 1-0.
A PC for Australia. Grace is hit on the face after the ball bounces from the stick. She is fine though. Saved by Savita. Another PC for Australia. And another save by Savita. Over six minutes left in the quarter. Green card for Nikki Pradhan. She is out for 2 minutes.
