IOC Calls One-Day Summit to Discuss Issues Related to Olympic Movement

The Olympic Summit, which will be chaired by IOC president Thomas Bach, brings together leading representatives of the Olympic movement. It forms part of the ongoing dialogue and consultation on important issues and subjects of significance for the future of the Olympic Movement.



Those invited included IOC vice-presidents Ziaquing Yu, Ser Miang Ng, John Coates, and Nicole Hoevertosz, IOC executive board members, Emma Terho, chairman of IOC Athletes Commission and Nenad Alovic, president, Olympic Summer Sports Federation. The international federations will be represented by Husain L-Musallam, president wold swimming body FINA; Morinari Watanabe, president of gymnastics body FIG, Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, Johan Eliasch, president, world skiing body FIS, Luc Tardif, president of International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and Jan Dijkema, president of the international skating union (ISU).



The national Olympic committees will be represented by Gou Zhongwen, president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Susanne Lyons, president of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee Francesco Ricci Bitti, president of Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), Ivo Ferriani, president of Association of International Winter Olympic Sports Federation (AIOWF) and Robin Mitchell, acting president of Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).