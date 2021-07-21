Brisbane Picked to Host 2032 Olympic Games

In 2017, the IOC awarded the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.



In February, 2021, the IOC said that Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games.



However, Qatar reiterated its desire to host the 2032 Games despite the IOC handing the preferred tag to Brisbane.



On 10 June, the IOC's 15-strong executive board approved Brisbane as the single candidate for election.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told IOC voters in a video link from his office.