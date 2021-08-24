Watch: Indian Contingent at Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The Indian Paralympic contingent had to make changes at the eleventh hour before the opening ceremony as flag-bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu was among the Indians who were forced to go into quarantine after a co-passenger on their flight to Tokyo has tested positive.

India, who were supposed to have 11 participants in the opening ceremony, participated with discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun included in the list.

Tek Chand was India’s flag bearer at the ceremony.