Devendra Jhajharia - From Winning With Bamboo Javelin to World Domination

He had begun participating in para-athletics in 1995 and the District Championship in 1995-96 was a turning point for him.

"I took my bamboo javelin to compete at the district level. When I became champion, the biggest gain was that no one could stop me from playing. No one would consider me to be a weak athlete. The joy I felt at that time was no lesser than what I felt after winning an Olympic medal. I find that moment to be a 100 percent change in the thought process for me. I was in the junior category. Athletes in 10th or lower play in junior category and 11th, 12th in the senior category. I think I threw 47.50 metres to win gold. I still remember that day," he had told Firstpost.

Currently supported by the GoSports Foundation, Jhajaria, who began his career in 2002, almost gave up the sport in the previous decade as the F-46 category event was not included at the Paralympic Games after Athens (2004), up until Rio – a gap of 12 years. In those years, he pocketed two world championship medals, a gold and silver in 2013 and 2015.

In 2013, Jhajaria hit reboot and decided against quitting and began training in Gandhinagar for the 2016 Rio Games, where he won his second gold.

Dropping or introduction of an event in a particular edition of Paralympics is solely on the discretion of International Paralympic Committee. Those events (or classifications) which attract less participation in the previous Paralympics or other top competitions are prone to be dropped.

Para-athletes are given a classification depending on the type and extent of their disability. The classification system allows athletes to compete against others with a similar level of ability.

F-46 classification is meant for athletes who have upper limb affected by limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.