Vinesh Refused to Stay in Games Village, Temporarily Suspended by WFI: Reports

Vinesh Phogat went into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as one of India's medal favourites but was defeated in the quarter-finals and now, on her return to India, things are getting tough for the wrestling star as she has been provisionally suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India.

The action by the sport's governing body has been taken after Vinesh reportedly refused to stay with the rest of the Indian women's wrestling contingent at the Games Village and also refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team's sponsor's logo. She instead was seen competing in a singlet with her personal sponsor, Nike's logo.

“This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can’t compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision,” a WFI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The federation has reportedly given Vinesh till 16 August to reply to their notice where she has been reprimanded on three counts.