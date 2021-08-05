Vinesh Phogat Loses Tokyo Quarter-Final, Olympics Campaign Not Over Yet

The 28-year-old Vanesa was the first one to go on the offensive. She started off with a two-pointer and took a 5-2 lead at the end of the first period.

In the second period, Vinesh got a leg hold and tried to get the back of her opponent. But Vanesa made a strong defence and scored two points on the counter. A successful review from Vinesh saw the score reverted from 7-2 to 5-3.

Vanesa got around Vinesh again, taking two points. In her last move, Vanesa got Vinesh on the mat and pinned her shoulders down to win the match by fall. It brought the match to an end where Vinesh had no answer to Vanesa's attacks and relentless pressure.

The 26-year-old Vinesh will now hope for Vanesa to reach the final so that she gets a chance at winning the bronze medal through repechage.