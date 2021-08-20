Tokyo Paralympics Will be Our Best Ever Games: Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh

The first batch of Indian players has arrived in Tokyo, with the CDM already in Tokyo to oversee the arrangements.



T Mariyappan, who is India's flag bearer at the Games, has also arrived in Tokyo and there will be a lot of expectations from the high jumper to clinch his second Paralympic gold in Tokyo.



Meanwhile, shooting coach JP Nautiyal was upbeat about the shooters' chances, mentioning Avani Lekhara, Singhraj and Manish Narwal as India's best medal prospects.



"We have a balanced team with young and senior players and many of them are coming up with excellent scores during training that has been ongoing since last month. It has been a great journey for the entire team, which has shown great results in the last few years," said Nautiyal.



World No. 1 and multiple-time world champion Pramod Bhagat will lead India's badminton contingent with gold medal hopes resting on him in the men's SL3 event. Among others, world No. 2 shuttler Krishna Nagar (SH6) and Tarun Dhillon (SL4) are other para shuttlers who are expected to do well.



In archery, India will have Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar (compound), Vivek Chikara and Harvinder Singh (recurve) and woman archer Jyoti Baliyan (compound individual/mixed event).