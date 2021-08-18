Paralympic High Jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu's Leap of Faith

The 26-year-old Mariyappan, hailing from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, suffered an accident at the age of five when a bus crushed his right leg below the knee. As a result, he was left with stunted growth and permanent disability in his leg.

However, that wasn't the only challenge he had to face. His father reportedly abandoned the family when he was young, leaving his mother as the sole bread earner. Yet, despite all the challenges and odds stacked against him, he did not give up. From 2012 to 2015, Mariyappan worked as a newspaper hawker in the morning and a daily wage labourer at construction sites during the day to support his mother run the family.

"These three years, I would walk 2 to 3 km every morning from my house to deliver newspapers to other houses. After that, I will go to construction sites. In total, I used to get Rs 200 per day. I had to do that to support my mother, who also worked as a daily wage labourer as well as a vegetable-seller," he had told PTI in 2020.

Mariyappan was introduced to high jump in school when his school physical education instructor encouraged him to try high jump. In 2013, when he was 18, Thangavelu participated in the National Para-athletics Championships, where coach R Satyanarayana spotted his talent and potential as a future medal-winning para-athlete.

Two years later, Satyanarayana, who is also his current coach, took him to Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, and the rest was history.